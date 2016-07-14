Fishing the Elliott SJ 6’10” ML XF

Both my son and I have enjoyed fishing the Elliott SJ 610 ML XF extensively this season using it mostly as a jigging rod. I have caught fish ranging from less than a pound to pike over 40 inches. I can’t say enough about this rod blank. It’s got the speed, power and response that a fella needs from his main jigging stick. Built up with a 13” Syncork Tennesee handle and SeaGuide TIYGSLSG Titanium Frame guides with Zirconia rings it weighs in at 3.15 ounces, we have another built up with the same handle configuration using SeaGuide EUOSDG-1 single foot Stainless Steel guides comes to the scale at just 3.20 ounces, both rod versions are incredibly light weight and sensitive in the hand and an absolute pleasure to fish with.

Last week in canoe country I used the Elliott 6′ 10” to pitch Zara Puppies at shallow water targets for smallmouth bass. The 6′ 10′ allowed me to cast far and accurately and work the walk-the- dog Zara Puppy from water level with ease, which can often be a difficult lure to work. During the same trip my son Sam was crushing me catching walleye after walleye on a drop shot rig. I re-rigged (if that’s a word) the 6′ 10” with a drop shot rig and like magic the bite was on! The walleye we were on just simply preferred the bait a foot or so off the bottom and a fairy still presentation. Just goes to show that an old dog can learn new tricks, I hadn’t ever drop shot walleye’s before – it can be deadly!

To see this rod in action check out these videos on the Elliott 6″10″ in action: