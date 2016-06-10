Elliott 6′ 10″ ML XF Handling a 19.5 inch Bass

In this video you get to see the speed, power and response of the Elliott 6′ 10″ handle a big bass…19.5 inches, in slo-motion, The purpose of showing this video is to allow you to compare the ability of this medium light blank when it fights a much larger bass as compared to the smaller bass in yesterdays video. What you will see is the Elliott 610 handling a big bass fishing weed clumps in 8 feet of water. This blank is super light…1.3 ounces and it fishes a jig really well. Not to say you can’t fish other tactics but if you get a Elliott 610 you’re gonna love it!