Creating the Hidden Boot Comfort Seat

Hidden Boot Comfort Seat Design

Get a Grip On! With total comfort in all fishing conditions with the heavily field tested Hidden Boot Comfort Seat. We’ve always been a fan of the old school Tennessee handle design however many folks look at them as crude and difficult to switch out or remove reels. Watch the tutorial video on how to assemble and shape one of the most functional and unique spinning rod handle designs a custom rod builder can offer and create a modern twist lock Tennessee style handle grip.