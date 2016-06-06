How to Make the Syncork Cork Screw Fore Grip

If you hold the rods fore grip while retrieving lure presentations especially on the heavier lures used in musky fishing, an offset cork screw design can be an ergonomic, fatigue reducing pleasure to fish with over conventional cone or full wells style designs. Learning offset handle construction also opens up the mind and imagination to many other unique and original functional handle concepts. Watch the tutorial video illustrating the simplicity and ease of offset handle construction. It might take a bit more hand work and manual shaping but the efforts are well worth it in expanding custom rod building techniques.