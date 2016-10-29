Working with Syncork

Syncork: What’s it all About?

Many rod builders know that cork comes from just one place in the world: Portugal. Cork is the harvested bark off a cork tree, and harvests are monitored and regulated to ensure the health and life of the tree. As the world’s population continues to expand so does the need for more cork. But the supply is far from infinite – especially when it comes to premium quality grades that are being used in wine bottles, and, of concern to rod builders – premium cork for rod grips. With increased demand, and afinite supply, there’s only one direction for the price of cork to go: up.

In 2006, the cork handles on several of my favorite fishing rods were worn out, breaking down and in need of replacement. The constant process of absorbing moisture and drying out – inevitable with a fishing rod handle – eventually breaks down cork's cellular structure, and handles begin to deteriorate.